KL Rahul to play for Board President’s XI vs New Zealand in warm-up games

KL Rahul was on Monday drafted as an additional member in the Board President's XI side which will take on New Zealand in two warm-up games.

Published:October 16, 2017 7:30 pm
Dropped for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, opener KL Rahul was on Monday drafted as an additional member in the Board President’s XI side which will take on the visitors in two warm-up games.

It will be an opportunity for Rahul to get back into the limited overs side as he has not been in great form and also did not get too many opportunities.

In addition to the Karnataka batsman, leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who has been in great form for India A against the Black caps A side, was called as a replacement for injured Rajasthan youngster Rahul Chahar.

The team will be lead by Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer.

Board President’s XI team: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Milind Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

