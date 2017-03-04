India vs Australia, 2nd Test: KL Rahul scores a gritty fifty, watch video

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: KL Rahul hit eight boundaries as he brought up his fifty off 105 balls. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: KL Rahul hit eight boundaries as he brought up his fifty off 105 balls. (Source: Reuters)

In an absorbing passage of play on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia, KL Rahul notched up his third Test fifty in the second session. It was a gritty innings, despite Rahul looking a bit scratchy at times. He hit eight boundaries en-route to his fifty which came off 105 balls.

However, India need him to bat deep. Till now, he has played a very positively so far. He has pounced on the loose deliveries and respected the good balls.

Earlier, when Rahul was batting on 30 he was given a life when Peter Handscomb dropped a catch.

Meanwhile, India are seemingly in a bit of trouble after Nathan Lyon bagged Virat Kohli’s wicket. Lyon pitched the ball on the off-stump line and Virat Kohli expected the ball to turn outside the line of the stumps and didn’t offer a shot. But, unfortunately, the ball crashed into his pads and he was given out.

Kohli reviewed the decision, but was of no avail and he departed for 12, leaving India in a little trouble at 89/3.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul, has been in steady form in this series as he also hit a fighting 64 off 97 balls against Australia in India’s first innings at Pune. Rahul was the lone Indian batsmen to hit a half-century as the famed batting line-up crumbled against the Australian spinners.

However, he was caught out playing a rash shot in the first innings while he was trapped leg before wicket in the second.

