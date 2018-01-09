KL Rahul or Hardik Pandya: Who did the ‘dab’ better?

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya indulge in dab dance. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya indulge in dab dance.

The youngsters of the Indian cricket team are known for their off-the-field bonding. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya showed just that, as they engaged in a dab competition, lightning up the mood of the visitors, who lost the first Test by 72 runs on Monday.

A dance made popular by Manchester United player Paul Pogba, the dab celebration has been picked up by the Indian cricketers. In August last year, captain Virat Kohli and Rahul had a go at it during the series against Sri Lanka.

And now, Rahul and Pandya, who saved India embarrassment by playing a whirlwind innings of 93 runs off 95 balls in the first innings, made their own version of dabbing. Rahul posted the video on his official Instagram account on Monday, asking his fans and followers on who performed the dab better.

The Dab celebration by players is not a new thing. Australia’s Usman Khawaja brought it out earlier last year when he got a half-century against Pakistan while his teammate Moises Henriques had done the same in the Sheffield Shield.

The thrilling Cape Town Test came to an end on Monday with India losing to South Africa by 72 runs and going 1-0 down in the three-match Test series. India were all out for 135 in 42.4 overs on the fourth day of the first Test. Seamer Vernon Philander ensured the hosts victory by taking career-best figures of 6/42 after South Africa were bowled out for 130.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd