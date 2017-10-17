Diwali 2017

Ranji Trophy 2017-18: KL Rahul, Karun Nair named in Karnataka squad

K L Rahul and Karun Nair were on Tuesday named in the Karnataka Ranji squad for their second match of the season against Hyderabad, to be played at Shivamogga from October 24.

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Ranji Trophy 2017-18, Karnataka, sports news, cricket, Indian Express KL Rahul is presently a part of the Board President’s XI side. (Source: File)
Rahul and Nair are part of the Board President’s XI side, and both had an impressive outing against New Zealand, scoring 68 and 78, respectively.

The young Board President’s XI comfortably beat New Zealand by 30 runs in their opening warm-up game in Mumbai today. Batting first, Board President’s XI scored 295 for nine in 50 overs and then bowled out the tourists for 265 in 47.4 overs.

Both will play the next warm-up match on October 22.

Rahul, who has been omitted from the New Zealand ODIs, would like to use the opportunity to make an impression, after Karnataka made a solid start this season by registering a
victory against Assam in their opener at Mysuru.

The hosts had defeated Assam by an innings and 121 runs.

