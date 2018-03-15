KL Rahul is Wisden India Almanack’s Cricketer of the Year

KL Rahul is the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ in the sixth edition of Wisden India Almanack. KL Rahul is the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ in the sixth edition of Wisden India Almanack.

KL Rahul is the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ in the sixth edition of Wisden India Almanack, which has just been released. The Almanack pays a tribute to India’s women cricketers, with a wonderful cover picture of celebration at the World Cup.

Virat Kohli has emerged as the most successful Indian and international cricketer, but this year the focus shifts to matches in England and Australia.

“Kohli is already the statistician’s delight; if he does well abroad, he will become history’s darling too,” says Suresh Menon in his editor’s notes.

Mithali Raj’s team changed the language of discourse in Indian cricket.

Not surprisingly, therefore, Deepti Sharma, a star at the World Cup is one of the ‘Cricketers of the Year’ while Shantha Rangaswamy, India’s first woman superstar, has been inducted into the Wisden India Hall of Fame alongside Erapalli Prasanna.

Priyank Panchal, Hasan Ali and Tamim Iqbal are the other Cricketers of the Year.

Essays by Ian Chappell, Shehan Karunatilaka, Simon Barnes, Sharda Ugra, Samanth Subramanian, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Partha Chatterjee maintain the high standards set by previous editions.

With over 900 pages of essays, commentary, statistics, portraits and images, Wisden India Almanack is a joyful ride through the season that was, and a peep into the seasons that will be to help better understand the season that is.

