KL Rahul getting fitter and ‘can’t wait to get back’

Injured KL Rahul is on his way to comeback. The opener, who has not played international cricket since the India-Australia Test series in February and March, is on track to recover from his injury and join the Indian team. Rahul was injured his shoulder during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but continued to play the series in pain. He subsequently missed the Indian Premier League’s tenth edition for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a video he posted on his official social media accounts, Rahul is seeing practicing at the nets. He is facing pace deliveries at the indoor nets.

The opener has gone step-by-step in his recovery. In his earlier video, he was seen at the gym for strength and conditioning. After the injury, Rahul travelled to London for surgery.

“Getting fitter by the minute. 💪👊Can’t wait to get back out there for India! – Jai Hind 🇮🇳” he wrote in caption of his post on his social media accounts.

