KL Rahul gets new tattoo of his ‘lion king’

KL Rahul shares a close relationship with his pet dog Simba and on Tuesday, he got himself a tattoo of his "Lion King" on his back. Rahul is also known to love getting inked, just like many of his Indian team mates.

KL Rahul is known to share a special bond with his pet Simba. The fluffy Chow Chow dog has featured in a number of Instagram and Facebook posts that the batsman has made. Simba also has an Instagram handle of his own and has pics with Rahul’s captain Virat Kohli, his sister and many others. On Tuesday, Rahul went a step further and got Simba’s face tattooed to his back.

“Guess who’s got my back folks?? My #lionking,” said Rahul in his post alongwith two images. The first was of Rahul getting himself inked and the second was that of the finished product itself, the face of Simba on his back with his name written below. Rahul has numerous other tattoos on him. “My body is my journal, and My tattoos are my story,” he had said once in an Instagram post. He is not the only member of the Indian team to love going under the ink with Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and many others sporting inked bodies.

Rahul has gone on to become a mainstay in the Indian Test batting line up. In the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, he had featured in four of the five matches. He could not make much of an impact in the series but had some significant knocks in the preceding Test series. In December 2016, against England, KL Rahul had become one of the few batsmen in Test cricket history to have had the misfortune of being dismissed on 199.

