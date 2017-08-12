KL Rahul equals world record with seventh consecutive half-century

KL Rahul scored 85 runs for India. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul scored 85 runs for India. (Source: Reuters)

In a bitter-sweet innings against Sri Lanka on Saturday, KL Rahul achieved a record-equalling feat but missed out on his century in the third Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in Kandy. The Indian opener, playing his second Test after recovering from viral fever, looked set for a century in the first innings but fell 15 runs short.

By making 85 runs in the innings, Rahul made his seventh successive 50-plus score in Test matches and equalled a world record which is held by five other players. Out of the six players who hold the record now, Rahul is the only active player while others have retired.

The five other batsmen two hold the same record are Everton Weekes of England, Andy Flower of Zimbabwe, Shivnarine Chanderpaul if West Indies, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka and Chris Rogers of Australia.

Rahul was set for his first hundred since the 199-run innings against England in the Chennai Test last December but when on 85, he was dismissed by Malinda Pushpakumara. Like his previous six innings in which he had got a fifty, Rahul was looking comfortable and playing his shots with confidence.

He danced down the pitch, likely to unsettle Pushpakumara who was bowling his first over of the day, but did not get the elevation he needed, hitting the ball straight to mid-on. Rahul, understandably, was furious himself as he missed another chance to score his 6th hundred.

His wicket also ended a 188-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan who scored his sixth Test century. Their stand was the highest opening wicket partnership by a visiting team in Sri Lanka.

