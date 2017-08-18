KL Rahul engages in friendly banter with Cheteshwar Pujara, says seniors are abusing youngsters like me

KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara engaged in some friendly banter. (Source: File) KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara engaged in some friendly banter. (Source: File)

After registering a thumping win in the Test series against Sri Lanka, teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul engaged in a friendly banter after the 3rd Test. In an interview on BCCI tv the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul spoke about the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room talk and much more. KL Rahul also spoke about his sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and also said he sometimes has to face banter from his seniors.

The interview begins with Pujara asking Rahul, “Whenever I visit NCA nowadays, I see only one footprint and that is of KL Rahul. So, tell me about that, bro. Has this transitioned all about that?”.

Rahul said, “Don’t ask me, Puj. I don’t like going to the NCA for rehab. It’s been a tough time going to NCA. I mean, I enjoy going there for training and for practice, and not for rehab. Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of injuries on the way and I think I hold you equally responsible for my injuries because you don’t share the short-leg duties with me now. You are abusing the youngster”.

Pujari also asked Rahul about his improvement in fielding to which Rahul said, “I’m still learning and getting better at my short-leg skills but Pujara is the legend of short-leg. Every time he is at that position, he makes a wicket happen. The ball just seems to find him, so I’ve been putting pressure on him to be there all day and take the responsibility and take one for the team.”

Pujara also recalled when Murali Vijay and Rahul deemed him as the best. “One person who will agree with him is Murali Vijay. Both of them have ganged up on me. They say that I’m the best but I feel Rahul has improved a lot,” Pujara said.

“This is clear indication that the senior-junior thing is still happening in the dressing room. The seniors are abusing youngsters like me.”, Rahul concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd