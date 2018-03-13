KL Rahul first Indian to be dismissed hit-wicket in T20Is, watch video

KL Rahul was dismissed on 18 in the 4th T20I against Sri Lanka. (AP) KL Rahul was dismissed on 18 in the 4th T20I against Sri Lanka. (AP)

India batsman KL Rahul, who returned to the side in the 4th T20I against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Monday, in place of a struggling Rishabh Pant, got off to a good start. With India need to chase down 153 in 19 overs in a rain-affected match, the 24-year old came down to the middle after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma and went on to score 18 runs in 17 balls with the help of a boundary. The Karnataka batsman, though was unlucky as he failed to cap off to a good start, following an unusual dismissal.

In Jeevan Mendis’ over, Rahul achieved the feat of becoming the first Indian batsman to be dismissed by a hit wicket in T20Is. Overall, Rahul became the tenth batsman to be dismissed via the method in the shortest format of the game. On a slightly flighted delivery from the leg-spinner, the 24-year old went too far ahead inside his crease while trying to nudge the ball towards the leg side and in the process, took down his own stumps with his feet.

After Rahul’s dismissal, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik came down to the middle and went on to stitch a partnership with Manish Pandey to take his side to an easy 6-wicket victory. Karthik smashed an unbeaten 39* in 25 balls at a strike rate of 156 with the help of 5 boundaries, while Pandey scored 42 runs in 31 balls as India sealed their second consecutive win in the tri-series.

India will next face off against Bangladesh on Wednesday. A win in the fixture will seal their spot in the final of the tournament.

