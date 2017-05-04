Latest News
  • KKR vs RPS: Twitterati reacts as Pune beat Kolkata at their fortress

KKR vs RPS: Twitterati reacts as Pune beat Kolkata at their fortress

Rising Pune Supergiant consolidate their place in top three as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 4, 2017 12:15 am
Rising Pune Supergiant, RPS vs KKR, KKR vs RPS, Kolkata vs pune, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant, Rahul Tripathi, IPL 2017, IPL 10, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express In his knock of 52-balls, Rahul Tripathis smashed nine fours and seven sixes. (Source: IPL)

Rising Pune Supergiant consolidate their place in top three as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets at Eden Gardens. Pune rode on Rahul Tripathi’s power hitting as they managed to chase down a total of 155 even after the wickets continued to fall from the other end. The 26-year old right handed batsman showed passion and composure as he held firm to guide Pune to their seventh victory of the tournament.

After winning the toss, Steve Smith put the Knight Riders to bat first. The hosts lost opener Sunil Narine in the last ball of the first over even before the team could have opened their scorecard. Well organised and discipline bowling helped RPS take wickets at regular intervals.

However, Manish Pandey (37) and Colin de Grandhomme (36) stuck together as they managed to bring Kolkata back into the game after they lost Sheldon Jackson and skipper Gautam Gambhir in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav late power hitting boosted KKR’s total to 155 in 20 overs.

With a chaseable total on board, Pune had to make sure that their batsmen hold on to their resistance against Kolkata’s spin duo Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav.

Chris Woakes did manage to bring Kolkata back into the context when he dismissed Smith and Manoj Tiwary. But it was young Tripathi, who held his nerves to take his side over the line. By the time the hosts managed to get rid of him, the game was in Pune’s kitty.

Jackson became the first batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the tenth edition of the cash-rich league.

This defeat is Kolkata Knight Riders’ second defeat at home in the on-going season. Pune next travel to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6 while KKR will play Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 7.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi