Kings XI Punjab name Brad Hodge as head coach

Former Australia batsman Bard Hodge has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab for a three-year term. Hodge, 42, held a similar role with Gujarat Lions for the last two seasons and will now report to KXIP’s mentor-cum director of cricket, Virender Sehwag.

KXIP’s head coach’s job was informally held by Sehwag after India team’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar resigned in December 2016. “We have signed a three-year agreement with Brad, who will be our head coach,” Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“Viru (Sehwag) will be actively involved, too, as our director of cricket.” Hodge continues to feature as an active player and will be playing for Melbourne Renegades in the 2017-18 Big Bash League (BBL) before joining KXIP as the head coach.

