Kings XI Punjab appoint Satish Menon as CEO

Kings XI Punjab finished last in the previous season of Indian Premier League. (Source: IANS) Kings XI Punjab finished last in the previous season of Indian Premier League. (Source: IANS)

Kings XI Punjab have appointed Satish Menon as Chief Executive Officer and Rajeev Khanna as the Chief Operating Officer of the franchise for the upcoming season of Indian Premiere League (IPL).

Menon is a veteran in the media business with a cumulative experience of 35 years comprising print, television and sports marketing. He has been the head of business with some of the top brands like Mid-day, Zee TV, Zee News, Sahara television and TV 18 (Sport 18).

A lawyer by profession, Rajeev comes with over 16 years of experience in the sport industry. He has previously headed operations for Rajasthan Royals and is currently also the advisor to the Rajasthan Government on sports. He has been associated with Kings XI franchise since 2016 as General Manager, Operations.

Commenting on their appointments, the co-promoters of Kings XI Punjab said, “Satish and Rajeev were a natural choice for the roles of CEO and COO based on the expertise in their respective fields. We are confident that their rich experience will bring immense value to the team.”