Kings XI cricketer beaten up in Noida

Cricketer Parvinder Awana, who has played for the Indian team and is part of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, was allegedly beaten up by unidentified men in Greater Noida on Friday, as he tried to “intervene” in a brawl, police said.

Police said 31-year-old Awana was on his way back from his home in Haridwar, when he was passing through Kasna area of Greater Noida. “He crossed five men and a woman who were in a car. There was an argument between the two sides. He tried to intervene and was manhandled by them,” said Jitendra Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Kasna police station.

Police sources said they suspect that the attackers were “running away after a fight in a nearby factory”, and were from “Ghanghola village of Greater Noida”.

Meanwhile, police are “investigating the angle that the accused in the case belonged to the Sunder Bhati gang”. Awana is an Indian first-class cricketer who plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. He was picked for the national squad for a Test against England. The medium-pacer made his Twenty 20 International debut in December 2012. Awana was reportedly involved in a brawl with a Noida policeman over parking in 2014.

The SHO said, “We are in the process of identifying the accused. An FIR under charges pertaining to assault has been lodged in the case against five unknown persons on the basis of the complaint we have received.”

