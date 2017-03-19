Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine named in West Indies squad for Pakistan T20Is

Kieron Pollard was picked in Carlos Brathwaite-led West Indies squad. Kieron Pollard was picked in Carlos Brathwaite-led West Indies squad.

West Indies have picked Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and Samuel Badree for the four-match T20 series against Pakistan beginning March 26.

The four players are part of a squad picked for the first two contests of the four-match series.

A West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) release listing the 16-man squad on Saturday confirmed all four men were available to play the entire series.

Meanwhile, star batsman Chris Gayle, who has not played international cricket since the 2016 World T20, has also not been picked in the side.

Dwayne Bravo’s hamstring injury and Andre Russell’s ban has taken away two of the world’s best all-rounders from Carlos Brathwaite’s side.

West Indies’ last T20 series was also against Pakistan, in the UAE last September which it lost 3-0. With the exception of Simmons, the players in question all featured.

Simmons has not played for country since featuring in the two-match T20 series against India last August in Fort Lauderdale.

Pakistan have already announced their touring contingent for the limited-overs series following a week-long training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Following the tour opener at Kensisgton Oval in Barbados, the four-match T20I series will move to Trinidad & Tobago, where the remainder of the matches will be played on March 30, April 1 and 2 at the Queen’s Park Oval.

West Indies T20I squad: Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Keswick Williams.

