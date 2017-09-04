Kieron Pollard gets involved in heated argument with Rahkeem Cornwall; watch video

Kieron Pollard was involved in verbal spat with Cornwall. Kieron Pollard was involved in verbal spat with Cornwall.

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard got involved in a verbal spat with world’s heaviest cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall during the Caribbean Premier League match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Stars. Chasing 196, Stars’ batsman Cornwall took on Barbados bowling attack and hammered a 44-ball 78 before getting retired hurt.

In the 16th over of the innings, the right-handed batsman was hit in the stomach by a delivery from Pollard and decided to walk out in the 18th over due to pain. Pollard wasn’t impressed with Cornwall’s gestures and taunted the batsman on his inability to continue with his game.

Earlier, Tridents rode on Dwayne Smith’s 103 off 65 balls to score 195/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Smith, wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran too chipped in with 32 in just 20 deliveries while Christopher Barnwell remained unbeaten at 26.

In reply, Stars had a dismal start to their chase as they lost Andre Fletcher early when Ravi Rampaul removed him. But the Shane Watson-led St Lucia side showed resistance against Tridents bowling and scored runs at good run-rate. A turn-around came in the match when Cornwall had to retire hurt and that change the course of the match. Barbados Tridents eventually won the match by 29 runs.

After a win against St Lucia, Barbados defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 16 runs while lost to St Kitts and Nevis Pattriots by 10 wickets.

This is not the first instance when Pollard had indulged in a verbal spat with a fellow cricketer. During 2014 edition of the IPL, Pollard while playing for Mumbai Indians was involved in an ugly on-field exchange with Australian and Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

Pollard was later charged under article 2.2.7 of the code, which deals with, “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match.”

