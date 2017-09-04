Kieron Pollard deliberately bowls a no-ball to deny Evin Lewis’ century

Kieron Pollard came to bowl the eighth over of the innings with Evin Lewis on strike, playing on 97. (Source: File) Kieron Pollard came to bowl the eighth over of the innings with Evin Lewis on strike, playing on 97. (Source: File)

In an unsporting act in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) West Indies all-rounder, Kieron Pollard ensured that opposition batsman Evin Lewis remains unbeaten without completing his century (which could have been the fastest in the Caribbean Premier League) after deliberately over stepping and bowling a no-ball.

Pollard denied Lewis his hundred as he overstepped the line, bowling a no-ball, which gave St Kitts an extra run, resulting in their victory.

Lewis hammered 97 runs off just 32 deliveries to ensure a 10-wicket win for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots over Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League on Sunday. He smashed 11 sixes during his innings.

Pollard came to bowl the eighth over of the innings with Lewis on strike. Earlier in the match, Barbados Tridents batted first, scoring 127 runs. St Kitts, on the other hand, equalled the score in mere seven overs with Gayle being allowed to play only 14 deliveries in the entire match.

Gayle showed his presence in the very first over, hitting two boundaries, after which he was just able to face eight more deliveries till the match ended.

Following the incident, he was also criticised by the cricket commentator Danny Morrison, as he said, “Lewis’ innings deserved a hundred and I’ve got to say, as positive and excited as I am, it’s a pretty disappointing way for Pollard to finish the game.”

It maybe recalled here that a similar instance happened seven years ago in 2010, during India’s third ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. With India needing one run for victory, Sri Lanka spinner Suraj Randiv deliberately bowled a no-ball, denying Virender Sehwag his hundred, while he was batting on 99. Later, Randiv apologized to Sehwag for his actions.

