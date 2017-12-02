Kieron Pollard called police to have Hardik Pandya arrested in West Indies, here’s why

Hardik Pandya with Kieron Pollard and family. (Source: Hardik Pandya Instagram) Hardik Pandya with Kieron Pollard and family. (Source: Hardik Pandya Instagram)

In a chat with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Hardik Pandya revealed how Kieron Pollard got him ‘arrested’ during his trip to the West Indies as part of India’s limited-overs squad.

Hardik, who calls Pollard ‘brother from another mother’, said that the West Indies all-rounder played a prank on him as he was walking freely in his country. “When we went to West Indies, I was with him the whole time. I was roaming about as if I was in India because I knew that he won’t let anything happen to me,” said Pandya.

“Pollard asked me why I was calm. I said ‘See Polly, nothing will happen to me if you are around. I am in your city. However, he decided to pull my leg. He called a police officer, who was actually his friend, who tried to arrest me. I knew it was a prank but at one point, things got a little serious. I stayed calm and I thought I would call the Indian team and sort it all out because I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Pandya soon figured out it was a prank. “I figured out it was a prank when I saw the police officer try to call someone while holding the phone upside down with the speaker at the other end,” he continued.

On his bond with Pollard, Pandya said, “I met everyone at his place. He keeps on going to people’s places, I went everywhere with him. That’s why I call him ‘a brother from another mother’.”

