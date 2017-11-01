Kieran Powell happy West Indies ‘put lots of miles on their legs’ against Zimbabwe

West Indies took lead against Zimbabwe West Indies took lead against Zimbabwe

West Indies made a comeback in the second Test against Zimbabwe as Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich shared an unbeaten stand of 144 runs for the eighth wicket and took their team 48 runs ahead of Zimbabwe’s total of 326 on stumps at Day 3. Kieran Powell felt that they have done a good job and are happy to have got these runs.

“We’re only 48 runs ahead, but we’ve put lots of miles on their legs. We’re going to come back tomorrow with two set guys as well, put some more miles on their legs and stretch out that lead as much as possible. Any lead is a good lead on this pitch. Tomorrow we don’t know if the pitch is going to start going up and down, so we’ve got to get as big a lead as possible that will help us push for a result.”

Dorwich got a career best score of 75* on day three and earned the praise of Powell who said that West Indies knew he was capable of pulling of these kind of innings.

“Shane hasn’t been making runs recently, but we know what he’s capable of. He trusted his defence, and once you trust your defence, the scoring opportunities will eventually come. Jason also plays a counter-attacking role, and they’re familiar with batting with each other, both being from Barbados. ”

“It was his birthday yesterday, so this is kind of his birthday match. And things seem to work out when it’s your birthday. He’s got a score, and he’s still batting.”

West Indies will still have to bat last on the pitch which is slowly crumbling and Powell said that pitch was same as earlier. He added that it is very slow and low.

“It was pretty much the same as yesterday, very slow. It’s very difficult to put the ball away, unless you get a ball that you’re very comfortable with. So you just have to be really patient, and bat lots of balls, to score runs.”

“No, it was just the flow of the day’s play. Obviously yesterday they bowled a bit tighter, and they bowled better lines. Today they gave us more scoring opportunities, and as the day progressed we guys lower down the order to push the score along as well. “

