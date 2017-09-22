Only in Express

Khalid Latif has got death threats, claims his lawyer Badr Alam

Khalid Latif, who has been banned for five-years by an Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the PCB on allegations of fixing has claimed to have received death threats.

By: PTI | Karachi | Published:September 22, 2017 12:30 pm
Khalid Latif has been banned for five-years by an Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the PCB on allegations of fixing.
Top News

Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif, who has been banned for five-years by an Anti-Corruption Tribunal of the PCB on allegations of fixing has claimed to have received death threats.

“Khalid during third week of June got a call from a private number on his cell phone and the unknown caller told him clearly that if he tried to create a nuisance or resist in the spot-fixing case he would himself buried between the graves of his parents in Karachi,” his lawyer, Badr Alam claimed on Geo Super channel.

Alam, who is representing Latif in the PSL spot-fixing case since February claimed that his client had informed him about the death threat at that time and also about some other messages and requested him (Alam) to keep silent while the spot-fixing hearing was going on before the tribunal.

“That is why I didn’t say anything but now that Khalid has been banned and fined for something he didn’t do. I have written to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) drawing their attention to the matter as security is needed for my client and his family,” Alam claimed.

The senior lawyer said he had no doubt that the cases of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were not as simple or black and white as they seemed or were made out to be by the PCB and its anti-corruption officials.

“I get this feeling that Khalid and Sharjeel have been given out a clear message by this syndicate that if you don’t listen to us and cooperate with us you can’t remain in the cricket mainstream,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 