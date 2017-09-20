Khalid Latif found guilty in PSL spot-fixing case, banned for five years by PCB

Khalid Latif has been banned for a duration of five years. (Source: Reuters) Khalid Latif has been banned for a duration of five years. (Source: Reuters)

Cricketer Khalid Latif, who represented Islamabad United in the PSL, has been banned for a duration of five years and fined a sum of 1 million by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal.

It may be recalled here that Latif along with five other players was quizzed by the officials as he was leveled with eight charges, which included that of persuading a fellow player to indulge in spot-fixing activities.

Earlier, a top official of the PCB had spoken to PTI and said, “The PCB has leveled eight charges, four of them serious ones against Khalid and if they are all accepted by the tribunal it could end up banning the batsman for at least 10 years,”

Earlier, left-handed batsman, Sharjeel Khan was also banned for five years but was not fined by the PCB.

PCB’s legal adviser Tafazzul Rizvi addressed the media and said, “We can’t say right now if the verdict is lenient or not as we’ve not received the full verdict. Once we will, only then we can decide how to move forward.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd