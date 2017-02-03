Kevin Pietersen rules himself out of Indian Premier League (IPL)

Kevin Pietersen played for Rising Pune Supergiants last year. (Source: IPL/BCCI File) Kevin Pietersen played for Rising Pune Supergiants last year. (Source: IPL/BCCI File)

Explosive former-England batsman Kevin Pietersen has ruled himself out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and thus won’t be a participant in the tenth season of the cash-rich league. He’s cited his busy winter schedule as the reason for his decision to cancel out on participating in the IPL. He had most recently played in the Big Bash League in Australia for Melbourne Stars and before that for Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the South African Cricket League.

In a short statement on Twitter, he said, “I won’t be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don’t want to spend April/May away too!”

Pietersen, nicknamed ‘KP’, started his IPL career in 2012 when he first played for Delhi Daredevils and in the very first season, he would score his maiden century in 20-20 cricket. Later in 2014, DD bought him $1.5 million in the auction and then he captained the side.

Pietersen has played a total of 40 IPL matches and scored 1074 runs in the process at an average of 35.80 while maintaining a strike rate of 131.94. He’s scored the solitary hundred, three fifties and bagged the man of the match honoures thrice.

In 2015, Pietersen was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2 crore but was released prior to the start of the tournament. With an option to switch to another team, he rejoined Surrey to play in the County. Despite a good run of form, injury prevented him from playing in the IPL.

Earlier Pietersen had played in 2009-10 for Royal Challengers Bangalore after becoming a $1.5 million auction pick for owner Vijay Mallya. He would leave the side in six games, winning just two before leaving to fulfill international commitments with England. Deccan Chargers bought him in 2011 but didn’t play a single game in the season.

In 2016, Pietersen played for Rising Pune Supergiants scoring just 73 runs in four matches. He was earlier released by the team with a bid amount of 35,000,000.