Possibly, I’m coming to the end of my career: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen said that a lot will depend on how he plays during the 2017-18 edition of the BBL. (Source: Twitter) Kevin Pietersen said that a lot will depend on how he plays during the 2017-18 edition of the BBL. (Source: Twitter)

Kevin Pietersen has revealed that the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL) could be his last appearance in the game of cricket. Admitting that his energy level is slowly going down Pietersen said that a lot will depend on how he plays during the 2017-18 edition of the BBL.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Pietersen, who is one of the most sought after T20 players said, “I am definitely coming to the end of my playing time. So I am definitely going to enjoy the last few digs. It’s fairly close. It’s the practice that you look at and you just think, ‘do I want to do it?’ I’ve still got the energy at the moment but it’s dwindling.”

When asked directly if this could be the last time he stepped on the cricket field, he said, “Possibly. I’m coming to the end of my career. My career is not going to be defined on how I play in the Big Bash. My career has already been defined by all my ups and downs through a long career.

“It’s my job to come here and help others, help the youngsters, be a good influence, be a positive influence on the team. That’s what I’ve done for three or four years,” he added. In T20I, Pietersen has a reputation for being a big hitter. He has played scored 1176 runs in 37 T20I at an astounding strike of 141.52. In the IPL he boasts of a similar 134.72.

