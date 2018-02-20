Kevin Pietersen makes bold prediction over future of Test cricket

Kevin Pietersen thinks Test cricket will be reduced to five teams in the future. (AP File) Kevin Pietersen thinks Test cricket will be reduced to five teams in the future. (AP File)

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has claimed that Test cricket will be reduced to just five out of the current 10 full members of the ICC. He said the change in landscape of cricket could very well change in the next ten years. He stated that the five teams would be: Australia, England, India, South Africa and Pakistan.

Most notable ommission from his list is West Indies a team that dominated cricket – especially Test cricket – from 1970s to mid 1990s. Aided by a fearsome bowling attack for multiple generations, West Indies wreacked havoc in the minds of teams. However, most recently, their fear factor has subsided significantly. Though they still are a strong side in T20 cricket.

In a tweet he said, “Here we go – in 10yrs the only cricket Test playing nations will be, England, SA, India, Pakistan & Australia. The rest will all be white ball cricketers! Just remember this tweet!”

Once a juggernaut of cricket, West Indies have been severely affected by poor administration and in-fighting between board and players. Left in a lurch, players have chosen to play in cash-rich T20 leagues around the world. In Test cricket, their last prominent win came back in 2008/09 against England at home. Since then, they’ve beaten Bangladesh and Zimbabwe but have faltered against tougher opposition.

Other absentees from the list are New Zealand – who have remained out of contention and emerging as strong challengers in red ball cricket and Sri Lanka who have been under a barren run of late.

Pietersen to play his last in the PSL

Having represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Pietersen will bid adieu to the game after playing in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). In an emotional Instagram post, he shared how difficult the goodbyes had become and the time had come to bring his cricket career to a close.

“Countless goodbyes to @jessicalibertyx & my kids as a cricket player & this one this evening is the last one I’ll ever have to do. I’ve hated every goodbye but also known it’s work so just gotten on with it,” he wrote on Instagram. “The journey has been absolutely amazing & for the next 3/4 weeks I’ll be a current professional & then it’s chapter closed! Had my time & loved it but the endless goodbyes & travel needs to calm down now.

Cricket has been the best!”, he added.

Since playing his last for England at the 2013/14 Ashes, Pietersen has focused on commentary. It is not certainly clear whether he will continue down that path after a month of PSL.

