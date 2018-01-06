Kevin Pietersen confirms his final Big Bash League season

Kevin Pietersen was one of the most sought after players for domestic T20 leagues. (Source: Twitter) Kevin Pietersen was one of the most sought after players for domestic T20 leagues. (Source: Twitter)

Kevin Pietersen has announced that the ongoing Big Bash League will be his last season in the T20 league and he will not return to Australia for the next season. This he has announced after Melbourne Stars’ match against Renegades. His team lost the game against Renegades by six wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After playing an innings of 40 runs off just 30 balls, Pietersen told reporters in Melbourne that he will end his playing time and he will not be returning for another season adding that the energy is “dwindling.”

“I am definitely coming to the end of my playing time,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “So I am definitely going to enjoy the last few digs. It’s fairly close. It’s the practice that you look at and you just think, ‘do I want to do it?’ I’ve still got the energy at the moment but it’s dwindling.”

Pietersen has been one of the hot properties in the domestic T20 leagues around the world and he has performed for the Melbourne Stars in all three seasons of BBL he has been part of. He was the highest run-scorer for his team in three editions of BBL but could not win the title.

On Saturday, he scored 40 runs and was hit on the ankle as well. The right-hander, though, continued batting. He did not return to field in the Renegades innings.

“I’m coming to the end of my career,” he said. “My career is not going to be defined on how I play in the Big Bash. My career has already been defined by all my ups and downs though a long career. It’s my job to come here and help others, help the youngsters, be a good influence, be a positive influence on the team. That’s what I’ve done for three or four years.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd