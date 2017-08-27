Kevin Pietersen confirms end on County career after Surrey’s loss in quarterfinals

Kevin Pietersen has played for Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Surrey during his county career. (Source: Twitter) Kevin Pietersen has played for Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Surrey during his county career. (Source: Twitter)

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen announced his retirement from County Cricket after Surrey’s exit from T20 Blast 2017 on Saturday when they lost their quarterfinal match against Warwickshire on Saturday.

Following Surrey’s loss in a high scoring quarterfinal, Pietersen posted a tweet saying,”Surrey’s loss last night means the end of career in England. What an amazing journey! Thank you, Notts, Hants, Surrey, ECB & supporters!”

Pietersen has played for Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Surrey during his county career. He was ruled out of the England side due to multiple controversies in 2014 and since then has continued to play only in various T20 leagues.

The 37-year-old batsman only featured twice for Surrey this season. His previous match for Surrey came against Middlesex on July 21, since then he has not played for Sussex due to calf injury.

Surrey’s loss last night means the end of career in England. What an amazing journey!

Thank you, Notts, Hants, Surrey, ECB & supporters! 😘 — KP (@KP24) 26 August 2017

Surrey scored a massive 204 run-total in their 20 overs against Warwickshire as openers Jason Roy (74) and Aaron Finch provided a solid start in first nine overs, smashing 98 runs for the opening wicket. Moises Henriques also scored crucial 48 runs for his side, taking them above the 200 run mark.

Chasing 205, Warwickshire completed the task with four balls to spare, scoring 207 for the loss of four wickets. Captain Grant Elliot with a quick 59-run innings and Colin de Grandhomme with useful 39 at last, added 64 runs for the fifth wicket, taking their team to the finish line.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd