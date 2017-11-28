Kevin Pietersen blocks Mitchell Johnson after brief Twitter feud

Mitchell Johnson, who retired in 2015, took a dig at Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen, both of whom are part of the commentary panel for the Ashes. Mitchell Johnson, who retired in 2015, took a dig at Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen, both of whom are part of the commentary panel for the Ashes.

Kevin Pietersen and Mitchell Johnson are not friends and they don’t make an effort to hide it. The two had a fiery encounter during the Ashes in 2014 and there have been quite a few feuds between the two since. The latest is part of the ongoing slug-fest between Australian and English camps on the sidelines of the Ashes. Mitchell Johnson, who retired in 2015, took a dig at Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen, both of whom are part of the commentary panel for the Ashes.

“Hey @KP24 @MichaelVaughan yesterday were carrying on about the pommy fast bowlers being able to bowl in the 140’s. Ever since they’ve taken the second new ball they’ve been bowling medium pace. They are allowed to bend their backs, and there’s 4 of them,” said Johnson in a tweet after Australia’s 10-wicket win over England in the first Test of the series.

Hey @KP24 @MichaelVaughan yesterday were carrying on about the pommy fast bowlers being able to bowl in the 140’s. Ever since they’ve taken the second new ball they’ve been bowling medium pace. They are allowed to bend their backs, and there’s 4 of them #ashes #sweatbandswinger — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 25 November 2017

Johnson got a barrage of negative comments from England fans after that and he engaged with them. In the midst of this all, Pietersen tweeted, “Mitchell, is this you or your management tweeting? If it’s you, you not helping yourself! If it’s your management, ask them to stop or sack them!” But then Johnson continued the banter with other fans and soon uploaded a screenshot of him being blocked by Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen’s encounter with Mitchell Johnson was part of the series that England lost 5-0 in Australia. Johnson terrorized the English batsmen throughout the tour, taking a total of 37 wickets in the series. THe series was also the last time Pietersen ever made an appearance in an England shirt.

