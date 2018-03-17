Kevin Pietersen announces retirement from professional cricket

Kevin Pietersen bid farewell to cricket on Saturday. (Source: AP File) Kevin Pietersen bid farewell to cricket on Saturday. (Source: AP File)

England batsman Kevin Pietersen announced his apparent retirement from cricket with a cryptic tweet on Saturday. Pietersen took to social media to and posted a picture on his official Instagram that read, “Boots up! Feet up! Family, animals, golf…! H O M E!” He played his last game for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The flamboyant right-hand batsman began his career donning the English ODI jersey back in 2004 against Zimbabwe in Harare. He scored an unbeaten 27. Less than a year later, Pietersen made his T20I and Test debut for England respectively. He became a household name after making his Test debut in the Ashes series in 2005 at home scoring three half-centuries on the trot in the first three innings that he played for England. Later, Pietersen also notched up his maiden Test ton in this series when he smashed 158 at the Oval.

Pietersen eventually scored a total of 8181 runs in Test cricket, averaging 47.28 and including 23 tons and 35 half-centuries. He last played for England in 2014 against Australia in Sydney.

Just been told that I scored 30000+ runs which included 152 fifty’s & 68 hundreds in my professional career. Time to move on! pic.twitter.com/zMSIa3FK6K — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) 17 March 2018

KP had a good runs tally in the limited overs cricket. He accumulated 4440 runs in 136 ODIs averaging 40.73 and 1176 runs in 37 T20Is. Pietersen’s last ODI came against Australia in 2013 in Southampton while he played his last T20I against New Zealand at The Oval.

Pietersen last made an appearance on the cricket field while playing for Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United in Sharjah. He scored 7.

