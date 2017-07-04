Kesrick Williams deserves a lot of credit as he did an outstanding job, says Jason Holder

Jason Holder complemented the effort of Kesrick Williams. Jason Holder complemented the effort of Kesrick Williams.

After West Indies caused an upset in the third ODI by beating favourites India, skipper Jason Holder lauded the effort of his side and in particular offered praise for pacer Kesrick Williams.

Speaking after the match, Holder said, “Extremely proud. We have copped a lot of criticism over the last four months as a team. We haven’t had the best results and people tend to write us off. The way the guys played today, I am extremely proud. Our backs were against the wall at the halfway stage and a lot of people didn’t expect us to win the game. But it shows what we have in us and I am really, really proud of the guys.”

Holder further added, “The guys really, really supported me not only in the field but with suggestions. “The bowlers really supported me the way they came out and bowled. It is easier when guys come out and do what is expected of them. I must give Kesrick Williams a lot of credit; I thought he did an outstanding job. He is only in his second game and showed a lot of maturity. Alzarri Joseph also makes the job a lot easier.”

Coach of the West Indies side, Stuart Law also said, “In the first game he played the other day, he got none for 60 [69], I thought to bowl five overs straight to the best finisher in the world, MS Dhoni, and to only go for a number of runs he did was a great effort.”

“He’s got some tricks, which are difficult, and he is our leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket this year and we drafted him into the [ODI] side to do a job for us through the middle and towards the end. He only got one wicket but it was pretty crucial one and only gone for 29 runs. That’s an outstanding effort. He is a livewire in the field and is good in the dressing room.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd