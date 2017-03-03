Kerala High Court sends notice to BCCI on lifting S Sreesanth’s lifetime ban

S Sreesanth said he decided to accept roles in movies as he wanted to “explore another side of life”. (Source: PTI) S Sreesanth said he decided to accept roles in movies as he wanted to “explore another side of life”. (Source: PTI)

The Kerala High Court sent a petition to the BCCI on Friday for lifting the ban imposed on S Sreesanth. This comes after the former Indian pacer had sent a petition to the Court for the same.

Sreesanth was one of those charged for spot-fixing during the IPL 6 in 2013. In September 2013, the BCCI’s disciplinary committee gave him a life ban from the sport, effectively ending his career. Later in 2015, a Delhi trial court had dismissed all charges levelled on him which effectively meant that it is only the life ban that is stopping him from getting back to playing the sport.

The BCCI, though, remained adamant and had earlier refused to grant Sreesanth a No Objection Certificate for playing in Scotland which led him to launch a scathing attack on the board.

Sreesanth then sent a petition to the Kerala High Court for lifting the ban imposed on him.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd