Kerala High Court restores life ban on S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth once again banned from playing all forms of cricket. S Sreesanth once again banned from playing all forms of cricket.

The division bench of the Kerela High Court has accepted the petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and once again restored the life ban on bowler S Sreesanth. The division bench rejected the earlier single bench order of the High Court which had acquitted him. The division bench in its ruling stated that the court cannot conduct a judicial review of the life ban and hence upheld BCCI’s appeal. Earlier, a single bench of the High Court had quashed the ban imposed by BCCI. This led the BCCI to file an appeal before the division bench.

After the BCCI had banned Sreesanth in 2013 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal, the right-arm pacer went on to challenge it by filing a writ petition this year. Sreesanth argued that the panel formed by BCCI had submitted the final report without giving him a chance of hearing. Back in 2015, a court in Delhi also acquitted Sreesanth of all charges, but the BCCI had slapped a life term on him. In August this year, the High Court provided a big relief to the pacer when it lifted the life ban imposed in 2013. Sreesanth’s last IPL match was in 2013 against Kings XI Punjab and since then he has been out of action.

