Diwali 2017

Kerala High Court restores life ban on S Sreesanth

The division bench of the Kerela High Court has accepted the petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and once again restored the life ban on pace bowler S Sreesanth,

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 17, 2017 7:10 pm
S Sreesanth, BCCI, Sreesanth ban, Sreesanth spot fixing, Sreesanth ban lifted, Kerala High Court, sports news, cricket, Indian Express S Sreesanth once again banned from playing all forms of cricket.
Related News

The division bench of the Kerela High Court has accepted the petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and once again restored the life ban on bowler S Sreesanth. The division bench rejected the earlier single bench order of the High Court which had acquitted him. The division bench in its ruling stated that the court cannot conduct a judicial review of the life ban and hence upheld BCCI’s appeal. Earlier, a single bench of the High Court had quashed the ban imposed by BCCI. This led the BCCI to file an appeal before the division bench.

After the BCCI had banned Sreesanth in 2013 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal, the right-arm pacer went on to challenge it by filing a writ petition this year. Sreesanth argued that the panel formed by BCCI had submitted the final report without giving him a chance of hearing. Back in 2015, a court in Delhi also acquitted Sreesanth of all charges, but the BCCI had slapped a life term on him. In August this year, the High Court provided a big relief to the pacer when it lifted the life ban imposed in 2013. Sreesanth’s last IPL match was in 2013 against Kings XI Punjab and since then he has been out of action.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    34
    Zone A - Match 127
    FT
    31
    Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (34-31)
    Oct 17, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    0
    VS
    0
    Zone B - Match 51
    Oct 17, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 128

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 