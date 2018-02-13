Kept well on difficult wickets and showed character by opening the innings: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel was roped in after Wriddhiman Saha was injured. Parthiv Patel was roped in after Wriddhiman Saha was injured.

The South African tour proved to be quite a tough assignment for India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel. However, the southpaw believes that he showed a lot of character and kept well in the tough conditions. Patel was roped into the Inda squad after Wriddhiman Saha was injured mid-way in the Test series.

“I thought I kept well on that difficult wicket in the third Test at Johannesburg where the ball was keeping up and down. I also showed a lot of character by opening the innings (in the second essay) and tried to contribute as much as I could both as a batsman and keeper,” TOI quoted Parthiv as saying.

Explaining the dropped chances, he said, “If you watch those attempts, they were not easy ones. It was a 50-50 chance and as long as you are putting in your full effort into it and staying committed – no one says anything. That was the feedback I got from the team.”

Reflecting on the performance during the Test series, he said, “The result might not have gone in our favour but I thought we played really well. During every session, the talk in the middle and in the dressing-room was about winning. There was a lot of positive intent which kept the boys on top of their game.”

Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel is all set to turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL which begins in April and is excited to play alongside skipper Virat Kohli. ” “Virat brings a huge amount of positivity into the team and to the dressing-room. He always leads by example and the team rallies around him,” Parthiv said.

