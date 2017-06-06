Kent sign up Yasir Shah for four games

Yasir Shah has claimed 149 wickets in 26 Test matches. Yasir Shah has claimed 149 wickets in 26 Test matches.

Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah signs up with Kent for four matches in the ongoing County Championship Division Two. The 31-year-old, who has claimed 149 wickets in 26 Test matches, will fill up for pacer Adam Milne who is on national duty for New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Kent coach Matt Walker was all praise for the top-ranked legspinner, saying that he was one of the finest spinners in the world..”Yasir is one of the finest spinners in the world. Taking 20 wickets consistently in red-ball cricket will be key to our promotion chances (to Division One) and a bowler of Yasir’s calibre will help to us achieve that and rotate our attack at a key period in the season,” he said.

According to a statement on the Kent website, Yasir will make his debut in thier next game against Durham on Thursday. Yasir said that he was happy to return to England and play county cricket for the first time. “I’m very happy to return to England and play county cricket for the first time. I’ve heard positive things about the county and hope to contribute to the team,” the Kent website reported him as saying.

“I’ve enjoyed my previous visits to England and look forward to playing in front of the Kent supporters at Canterbury and Beckenham,” he added.

Kent currently stand at the second place on the Division Two table after winning four of their five matches this season.

