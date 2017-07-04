Kent pair Sean Dickson-Joe Denly break county cricket record

Sean Dickson is the highest scorer in the County Championship after Kevin Pietersen. (Source: Twitter) Sean Dickson is the highest scorer in the County Championship after Kevin Pietersen. (Source: Twitter)

Sean Dickson of South Africa and Joe Denly created a record partnership of 382 runs against Northamptonshire in County Championship at Beckenham on Tuesday.

The Kent pair, started their innings together on Monday afternoon and played with maturity to stretch their partnership on the following day, with Dickson smashing his career’s best score with 318. He also became the second highest individual innings scorer in Kent’s 175-year long history.

Denly, on the other hand fell 18 runs short of his double hundred after getting dismissed for 182. He was 26 runs away from a record for a county game which was set by WC Grace while playing for the MCC against Kent in 1876.

Dickson becomes the highest scorer in the County Championship after Kevin Pietersen, who smashed 355 in May 2015. Kent scored their second highest first-class total with 701-7.

Previously, Aravinda de Silva and Graham Cowdrey held the record for the highest partnership for Kent, putting 368 against Derbyshire in 1995.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd