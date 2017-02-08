Kedar Jadhav gifts winning ODI t-shirt to Blades of Glory museum



Kedar Jadhav is a new star on the cricket pitch. He has done India proud through his match-winning knock of 120 against England in the first ODI in Pune. With an inspired effort and from his partnership with Hardik Pandya, Jadhav revived the innings when all had lost hope of winning the match. Making this moment more memorable, Indian batsman Jadhav handed over his match t-shirt to Blades of Glory, a cricket museum at Sahakar Nagar. Museum founder Rohan Pate was also present on the occasion.

“Rohan is an old friend. I have visited this museum earlier too. I am delighted to see the growth in the number of items on display here.”

Spread across 5,000 sq ft, the museum houses used items of famous cricketers from all over the world. There is also a huge collection of autographs from cricketers on various themes. There are around 11,000 collections kept here, as a part of some historic moments from the game of cricket. Since its inception, many legendary cricketers like Sir Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Virendra Sehwag, Yuvaraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Gayle, Brett Lee, M Muralitharan, Wasim Akram, Kumar Sangkara, to name a few, have visited the museum and have appreciated its collection.