Keaton Jennings knows that he can return, says Ben Stokes

Keaton Jennings scored only 127 runs in four Tests against South Africa. (Source: Reuters) Keaton Jennings scored only 127 runs in four Tests against South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

Throwing his support behind his England teammate Keaton Jennings, all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that Jennings knows that he has had a bad series and will be disappointed but added that he can return to the squad.

The England opener was dropped from the England squad for the next week’s day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston. This will be England’s first day-night Test at home.

“He hasn’t had the best of series. He would have known that and been disappointed,” all-rounder Stokes told Sky Sports. “From the amount of runs he has got over the last two seasons playing for Durham, and getting 100 in his first England innings, he knows that he can do it.”

Jennings did not have the best of the series against South Africa in which he scored only 127 runs from eight innings at an average of just over 15 and with no half-centuries. England won the series 3-1 but Jennings’ individual performance was not enough for him to retain his place.

He was replaced by Surrey opening batsman Mark Stoneman who has performed exceedingly well for in county cricket. He is all set to become Alastair Cook’s 12th opening partner since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012.

West Indies are in England for a three-match Test series and later for one-off T20 international and three-match ODI series.

England squad: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Chris Woakes

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd