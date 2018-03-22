KCA takes in principle decision to host India-Windies ODI at TVM

The KCA made the move to host the ODI at the Kochi stadium two days ago after the BCCI decision to award it the right to host the ODI. (Source: Express Archive) The KCA made the move to host the ODI at the Kochi stadium two days ago after the BCCI decision to award it the right to host the ODI. (Source: Express Archive)

The Kerala Cricket Association on Thursday in principle decided to host the India-West Indies one day international in Thiruvananthapuram on November one.

A decision in this regard was taken by KCA officials after a meeting with Sports minister A C Moideen in Thiruvananthapuram. “We have taken an in principle decision to host the

India-West Indies ODI at Thiruvananthapuram in the wake of government request,” KCA Secretary Jayesh George told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

“But a final decision on the matter will be taken after the KCA’s general body gives an assent,” he said.

The government has also said it will take the initiative to construct an International cricket stadium at Kochi, he said.

The KCA’s initial plans to host the ODI at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi had led to opposition from various quarters.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the co-owner of Kerala Blasters, former Indian captain and co-owner of the Kolkata-based ISL franchise Atletico de Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly, Indian football captain Sunil Chetri and former union minister Shashi Tharoor, have all come out against the KCA’s decision to host the one dayer at Kochi.

Apprehensions had been raised that hosting a cricket match at the Kochi stadium, the home ground of Kerala Blasters, would damage the world class football turf and affect the ISL season that normally begins in October every year and lasts for around four months.

The KCA made the move to host the ODI at the Kochi stadium two days ago after the BCCI decision to award it the right to host the ODI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App