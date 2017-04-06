Kashmiri cricketers detained after wearing Pakistan jersey

Kashmir cricket clubs in the past have also been part of controversy. (Source: Twitter) Kashmir cricket clubs in the past have also been part of controversy. (Source: Twitter)

Members of a Kashmir cricket club were detained and questioned by the police after they were reported have been wearing the Pakistan cricket team colours and then playing the national anthem before the match was played.

The video clip showing members of the Baba Darya Ud Din team in action in a local tournament while wearing Pakistan’s colours of all-green went viral on social media and has also been picked up by the Kashmir Media Service.

The Central Kashmir deputy inspector general of police, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, said the cricketers were detained for questioning. “The boys are in the police station,” says a report in the Hindustan Times.

Tension in the area has increased and security amplified after residents gathered near the police station seeking release of the 11 players who hail from the Kalmul area in central Kahsmir’s Ganderbal.

The match in question is reported to have taken place on April 2 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the valley to inaugurate the Chennai-Nashri tunnel, the country’s longest on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway — the sole surface link that connects Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

The report further says a team of the counter-terrorism National Investigation Agency (NIA) will travel from the capital to the region on Thursday to probe the incident.

Members of the Baba Darya Ud Din team, named after the popular saint whose shrine is situated in Ganderbal, wore Pakistan’s traditional green colours while the opposition wore white.

