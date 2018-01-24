Karun Nair slams 51-ball century against Jharkhand

Karnataka’s Karun Nair scored a century against Jharkhand. (Express Archive) Karnataka’s Karun Nair scored a century against Jharkhand. (Express Archive)

Karnataka’s opening batsman Karun Nair on Wednesday slammed a century in just 51 balls against Jharkhand. The right-hand batsman smashed 7 sixes and 8 fours and played at a strike rate of 192.31 to complete his ton. The knock came after his side found themselves in trouble losing in-form Mayank Agarwal in the very first over, who gave away an easy catch to Ishan Kishan. BR Sharath soon departed afterwards, scoring just 12 runs in 15 balls, leaving Karnataka reeling at 38 for 2.

Nair, who was captaining his side in Vinay Kumar’s absence, stitched a 130-run partnership with Pavan Deshpande, to take his side to safer shores. Both the batsmen scored runs at a fast pace and ensured they do not let the run rate slow down. While Nair slammed his century, Deshpande too completed his half century. The former departed on 100 getting caught by Monu Kumar off Vikash. A late cameo by Aniruddha, who scored 19 runs in 10 balls, took Karnataka to 201/4 in their 20 overs, setting a mammoth total for Jharkhand to chase.

It is Nair’s second century in the tournament this year, and it has come just a few days ahead of IPL 2018 auctions, which are set to place on January 27 and January 28. Earlier, the 26-year old scored 111 runs against Tamil Nadu at a strike rate of 213.46, to help his side attain a 79-run win over their opponents.

Karun Nair has sent a timely reminder ahead of the #IPLAuction Complete dominance. That six off Aaron was pure class. #KARvJHA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 24, 2018

The right-hand batsman could be on the radar of a few franchises at the auctions after displaying a tremendous form in the domestic T20 tournament. He has earlier featured in 55 IPL matches in which he has scored 1,158 runs at an average of 25.17. Over the years, he has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (2012-13), Rajasthan Royals (2014-15) and Delhi Daredevils (2016-17).

