Karun Nair enters record books with triple ton

Karun Nair became only the second Indian to reach 300 Test runs in a single inning. (Source: Reuters) Karun Nair became only the second Indian to reach 300 Test runs in a single inning. (Source: Reuters)

Karun Nair broke numerous records and created multiple milestones in just his third Test match when he scored a triple century against England in Chennai on the fourth day of the fifth Test. With his unbeaten 303 in the first innings from 381 balls, Nair has become the third highest Indian Test scorer.

As he smashed away a cut shot to Adil Rashid to bring up a boundary after beating Alastair Cook, the new-comer to the setup, had added his name to record books comprising not just Indian players but overall in history of cricket.

These are some of the records he created on the way to his triple century.

Highest Test scores by an Indian

Virender Sehwag – 319 vs South Africa at Chennai in 2008

Virender Sehwag – 309 vs Pakistan at Multan in 2004

Rahul Nair – 303* vs England at Chennai in 2016

Virender Sehwag – 293 vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009

VVS Laxman – 281 vs Australia at Kolkata in 2001

Highest maiden Test hundred

Gary Sobers – 365* vs Pakistan at Kingston in 1958

Bobby Simpson – 311 vs England at Manchester in 1964

Karun Nair – 303* vs England at Chennai in 2016

Tip Foster – 287 vs Australia at Sydney in 1903

Brian Lara – 277 vs Australia at Sydney in 1993

India’s top scorers at No.5 or Lower

Karun Nair – 303* vs England at Chennai in 2016

MS Dhoni – 224 vs Australia at Chennai in 2013

VVS Laxman – 200* vs Australia at Delhi in 2008

M Azharuddin – 199 vs Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 1986

M Azharuddin – 192 vs New Zealand at Auckland in 1990

Beyond just accolades and records for Karun Nair, India also created history in Test cricket with their highest ever score.

India’s top score in Test cricket

759/7 declared vs England at Chennai in 2016

726/9 declared vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009

707 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2010

705/7 declared vs Australia at Sydney in 2004

676/7 vs Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 1986

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd