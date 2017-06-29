Karun Nair, Manish Pandey to lead India ‘A’ squad in South Africa

Karun Nair has been named as the captain for two four-day Test matches against South Africa. Karun Nair has been named as the captain for two four-day Test matches against South Africa.

The all-India Senior Selection Committee announced India ‘A’ teams for the upcoming tour in South Africa, where India will play a one-day tri-series against Australia ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’ followed by two Test matches against the Proteas.

After a tremendous performance with the bat and a triple ton against England, Karun Nair has been named as the captain for the longer format. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey, who suffered a side strain during the 2017 IPL, will captain India ‘A’ in the five ODIs.

Krunal Pandya and pacer Basil Thampi have earned maiden call-ups. Both players have been included in the 16-man one-day squad. Pandya and Thampi were in excellent form in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant, who is currently with the senior team on their West Indies tour, will be keeping wickets in the limited over format while Jharkhand batsman Ishan Kishan will keep wickets for India ‘A’ in the Tests.

India ‘A’ squad for ODI: Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul.

India ‘A’ squad for Tests: PK Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot.

