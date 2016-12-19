Menu
Karun Nair joins triple centurion club; Virender Sehwag leads praise

Karun Nair became the second Indian to score a triple century - following in the footsteps of Virender Sehwag.

Karun Nair, Nair, Karun Nair triple century, Karun Nair triple ton, Karun Nair England, Karun Nair India, India vs England, India England Test, Ind vs Eng, cricket news, sports news Karun Nair scored a triple century in the opening Test against England in Chennai. (Source: AP)

Karun Nair got to his hundred in 185 balls. His double ton in 306 runs. And his third one took 381 balls. To highlight his remarkable achievement even further, if it needs any added adulation, it is just his third Test match or his third Test inning to be more precise.

This acceleration of hundreds helped India pile on the runs and make most of a tired England side. His second hundred took 121 balls and his third took just 75 balls.

He joins Virender Sehwag who is the only other Indian with a triple hundred to his name. The ‘Sultan of Multan’ has achieved the milestone twice.

During his stint in the middle, he became the third Indian batsman to turn a maiden century into a double ton with Dileep Sardesari (200*) and Vinod Kambli (224). He thus became the highest scoring Indian with a maiden Test century.

In the first innings, of the Chennai Test, India also got past their highest score in Test cricket – surpassing the 726/9 declared they made vs Sri Lanka in 2009 when Sehwag had made 293.

Adil Rashid’s delivery of the 191st over was placed outside the off stumped which allowed Nair to rock on to the backfoot and become only the third player in Test history to turn his maiden hundred into a triple. Nair chased for the wide-ish delivery and cut it away and as Alastair Cook went for a catch by diving forward, the ball fell short and beat past him to run through to the boundary.

Before Karun Nair, Gary Sobers (365*) and Bobby Simpson (311) had turned their maiden centuries into a triple ton in the past.

With Nair’s boundary, and triple century, India declared their innings for 759/7 with a lead of 282 runs.

