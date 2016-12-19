Karun Nair joins triple centurion club; Virender Sehwag leads praise

Karun Nair scored a triple century in the opening Test against England in Chennai. (Source: AP) Karun Nair scored a triple century in the opening Test against England in Chennai. (Source: AP)

Karun Nair got to his hundred in 185 balls. His double ton in 306 runs. And his third one took 381 balls. To highlight his remarkable achievement even further, if it needs any added adulation, it is just his third Test match or his third Test inning to be more precise.

This acceleration of hundreds helped India pile on the runs and make most of a tired England side. His second hundred took 121 balls and his third took just 75 balls.

He joins Virender Sehwag who is the only other Indian with a triple hundred to his name. The ‘Sultan of Multan’ has achieved the milestone twice.

During his stint in the middle, he became the third Indian batsman to turn a maiden century into a double ton with Dileep Sardesari (200*) and Vinod Kambli (224). He thus became the highest scoring Indian with a maiden Test century.

In the first innings, of the Chennai Test, India also got past their highest score in Test cricket – surpassing the 726/9 declared they made vs Sri Lanka in 2009 when Sehwag had made 293.

Adil Rashid’s delivery of the 191st over was placed outside the off stumped which allowed Nair to rock on to the backfoot and become only the third player in Test history to turn his maiden hundred into a triple. Nair chased for the wide-ish delivery and cut it away and as Alastair Cook went for a catch by diving forward, the ball fell short and beat past him to run through to the boundary.

Before Karun Nair, Gary Sobers (365*) and Bobby Simpson (311) had turned their maiden centuries into a triple ton in the past.

Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 .

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 December 2016

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ An incredible effort from Karun Nair as he bags a triple century in just his 3rd Test innings 👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/TugIzZNdEr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 19 December 2016

Aim higher. Someone told Karun Nair………. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 December 2016

3 cheers for 3 hundreds. Sheer genius @karun126. Shattered records and English egos. #INDvENG @BCCI — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 19 December 2016

Whoa….Mount Everest Climbed Again. Triple century in only his third Test innings. Unbelievable stuff. Well played, Karun Nair. #INDvENG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 December 2016

Not a bad way to announce yourself into international cricket .#KarunNair Wish you many more runs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2016

Congratulations @karun126 . Scoring 300 not an easy thing.

Wish you the very best . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 19, 2016

Many congratulations to @karun126 for a brilliant triple century. One of the finest knocks you will see from a young man. Special innings 👏 — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 19 December 2016

Now that’s what we call amaze balls!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 well done kulla @karun126 !! Amazing stuff pal!! Super proud of you!!😊😊👍🏽👍🏽 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 19 December 2016

Extremely pleased to see the India-A plan giving rich rewards under #RahulDravid. Jayant & Karun shinning examples. @BCCI #TeamIndia — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 19 December 2016

What an effort 300🔝 @karun126 👏👏👏👏👏👏 keep rocking..His first test hundred and that’s 300 not out.God bless @BCCI #INDvENG looks like 4-0🤘 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 19 December 2016

With Nair’s boundary, and triple century, India declared their innings for 759/7 with a lead of 282 runs.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd