Karun Nair emerging from the shadows of triple ton

Karun Nair is the second Indian to score a triple-hundred in Tests. (Source: Express Archive) Karun Nair is the second Indian to score a triple-hundred in Tests. (Source: Express Archive)

‘The first Indian to score a triple century in Tests.’ Among several nuggets embellished on the Virender Sehwag Gate at the Feroz Shah Kotla, this perhaps is the lone standout stat that aptly sums up the belligerence of the former opener.

On Tuesday morning, Karun Nair was at the Kotla. Karnataka’s stand-in captain and India’s second triple centurion in the longest format was hard at work along with the rest of his team-mates. They were prepping up for their upcoming Vijay Hazare quarter-final duel against Hyderabad.

You would have thought that being in such rare and illustrious company would have made Karun an obvious choice in the Indian team. But cricket can be a cruel sport, and even a triple century is not enough to guarantee you a permanent spot.

Karun has learnt it the hard way. After scoring his record unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai, in December 2016, he was dropped for the one-off Test match against Bangladesh.

When he returned to the fold in the subsequent series against Australia, he could accrue scores of 26, 0, 23 & 5 in the four innings played over three Test matches. And that was it. Just three months after his stupendous initiation into international cricket, he was handed yet another sack from the team management. It looked as if a promising career had well and truly fizzled out. Karun would not harbour any grouse though. On the contrary, he was hard on himself and admits his poor conversion rate was the reason for his undoing. “It was frustrating, to be honest. It was not as if I was not in form. But I was not really converting my starts…getting those 20s and getting out,” he points out.

After the tepid end to that season, Karun would spend some time away from the game. In doing so, it helped him answer a pointed question that has been plaguing his cluttered mind. “I asked myself the most basic question – why was I playing this game? For some reason, I wasn’t quite enjoying myself. I had put too much pressure on myself, I guess,” he says. When he had managed to find an answer to one of the most fundamental questions, the rest just fell into place.

The 26-year-old then slips into a philosophical vein when asked about his start-stop international career. “Since that triple century, life has turned full circle for me. I have enjoyed highs as well as lows. The lesson I’ve learnt from all this is to stay on the same page emotionally. One of the things I have done was to play for the enjoyment of the game and help in my team’s cause. This has helped me stay grounded and has also eased a lot of pressure off me.”

Despite being out of the reckoning from the national team, he was still the batting lynchpin for Karnataka in this Ranji season. Even though he had a series of consistent scores while batting in the middle-order, his efforts were overshadowed somewhat by the blitz of opener Mayank Agarwal, who scored 1,160 runs, to finish this season’s top run scorer. However, when the chips were down, Karnataka would fall back on their astute No.4 batsman to bail them out of trouble. Like during the ill-fated Ranji semi-final against Vidarbha. Karnataka would narrowly lose that game, but it was Karun’s well-constructed 153, which kept the former champions in the hunt. There’s something about the big stage that spurs Karun on.

Kerala’s Sanju Samson is someone who has played extensively along with Karun at zonal as well as in IPL for the Delhi Daredevils, believes he is true match-winner for any team.

“I think he is one of the best top order batsmen in the country. The most impressive thing about Karun is that he never loses his cool. I have seen him going through really low phases in his career, but he never gets rattled. Because of his temperament, he is the ideal guy to have in crunch situations. He played a stunning knock for Delhi against Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016) and won a tense chase for us.”

After scoring over 600 runs with three centuries in the Ranji season, Karun would follow it up with a match-winning 52-ball 100 against Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens in a Syed Mushtaq Trophy T20 game.

Ability to shift gears

The knock not only showcased his utility in the shorter formats, but it gave ample testimony about his ability to shift gears. In fact, a six he had smoked off pacer Varun Aaron had sent the social media into a frenzy. That knock led to an intense bidding war between the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the auction last month. Punjab would eventually snap him for a cool sum of Rs 5.6 crore.

At the Kotla, Karun has a job on his hands. Having taken up the team’s mantle in the absence of the injured captain Vinay Kumar, he would be keen to see his side cross the finish line in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Today’s Vijay Hazare matches:

Quarterfinals: Hyderabad vs Karnataka, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi; Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Palam A Ground, Delhi.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App