Karun Nair becomes third Indian to convert maiden Test ton into 200: How twitterati reacted

He took off his helmet and bathed in the applause from the Chennai crowd. (Source: AP) He took off his helmet and bathed in the applause from the Chennai crowd. (Source: AP)

Karun Nair has made history by becoming only the third Indian to convert a debut Test century into a double century. It is only his third Test and, while he could not make the most of his chances in Mohali or Mumbai, he has done so in Chennai.

In his first innings, Nair was unlucky to have been run out when skipper Virat Kohli called for a single but England’s Jos Buttler was quick with a direct hit to end his sojourn rather early. In the next Test, he could only muster 13 before being caught leg before by Moeen Ali. It was yet another disappointing stay in the middle that was over a bit too soon.

In this innings, he was dropped early on in his innings by Alastair Cook and since then, he has not looked back. His innings has powered India past England’s total of 477. India now have a lead of over 150 runs at Chennai. He took off his helmet and bathed in the applause from the Chennai crowd as India continued to strengthen its lead on the fourth day of the fifth Test.

Nair would have been the second double centurion for India in the same innings if it wasn’t for KL Rahul being dismissed on 199. Rahul himself joined a rather unwanted club of batsmen who have been dismissed while being just a run away from their double hundred. He also became only the second Indian to have had the misfortune since Mohammad Azharuddin.

Here are a few reactions to Karun Nair’s innings:

Well done karun @karun126 very well deserved. Keep it going — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 19 December 2016

Awesome achievement @karun126 👌Congratulations on ur maiden 200👏Proud of u young man👍 #INDvENG @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 19 December 2016

Got to admire the resolve of these young India batsmen. Get a chance, make it count. #KarunNair — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 December 2016

Karun Nair now the 3rd Indian after Dilip Sardesai and Vinod Kambli to convert their maiden Test 100 to a double century!#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 19 December 2016

Nair has since gone on to surpass Vinod Kambli to make the highest total above 100 on debut.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd