Karun Nair becomes second Indian to score triple ton, India score highest team total in Tests

Karun Nair became the second Indian batsman to score a triple ton in Test cricket. (Source: PTI) Karun Nair became the second Indian batsman to score a triple ton in Test cricket. (Source: PTI)

Eight years back, Virender Sehwag demoralised a star-studded South Africa unit as he made his way to second triple century in Test cricket. That was in Chennai where the opener smashed 319 runs for India, still the highest individual score for India. It took right more for an Indian cricketer to repeat the feat and where better than Chennai to do it.

Karun Nair became the second Indian to score a triple ton in Test cricket as the smashed unbeaten 303 runs off just 381 balls and powered India to their highest ever team total in Tests.

India declared their first innings at 759 for the loss of seven wickets in the fifth Test against England. The total gave India a lead of 282 runs as England had bundled out for 477 in their first innings on day two.

The visitors were 12 for no loss, still behind India by 270 runs, from the five bowlers they faced on day four in their second innings.

The day belong to the Nair, who blazed through the innings. The punished the England bowlers and once he got his double century he went into a different mode and dealt in boundaries.

Karun, playing only his third Test for India, became the first player to covert his maiden Test century into a triple ton. He reached the feat when he struck Adil Rashid for a boundary through point region and raised his arms to celebrate. That was his 32nd four and he struck four sixes as well.

Resuming the day at 71*, Nair went on to score his maiden hundred of just 185 balls and then converted that into a double ton off 306 balls.

India began the day at 391 for four but lost Murali Vijay for 29. Local boy R Ashwin joined Nair and then added 181 runs for the fifth wicket and also scored his 10th Test fifty to put his team in command.

Nair could have been dismissed twice but he was dropped at slips twice in course of his innings. He was dropped on 34 by Alastair Cook on day three and then on day four by Joe Root when the right-hander was on 217.

Ravindra Jadeja then made a almost run-a-ball fifty and stretched India’s total past 700. After getting his 250, Nair took on every bowler. India declared as soon as he got to his triple ton.

England captain Alastair Cook was unbeaten on three with his opening partner Keaton Jennings on nine after a tiring day for the visitors.

