Karun Nair becomes second Indian to score triple ton in Tests

Karun Nair’s effort has helped India make their highest ever total in Test matches. (Source: Reuters) Karun Nair’s effort has helped India make their highest ever total in Test matches. (Source: Reuters)

It has been a day of records for India. Karun Nair became only the second Indian to score a triple ton in Test matches. Nair and Ravindra Jadeja built a whirlwind seventh wicket partnership that crossed the 100 run mark in under 15 overs. In the process, India made their highest total in Test matches and Nair himself earned the distinction of converting his maiden Test century into a triple century.

Jadeja was dismissed having made 51 runs. But Nair carried on. If his century from 185 balls wasn’t enough, he made it doubly great by reaching his two-hundred run mark from 306 balls. As Keaton Jennings came on to bowl in the post-Tea session, Nair strode forward on to his front foot and placed the ball beautifully for a boundary to reach 201 runs in the company of R Ashwin.

He cut the ball for the decisive shot and it traveled towards Alastair Cook. It fell short for the England captain and landed safely for Nair to celebrate his triple ton. Virat Kohli didn’t take any time to declare the innings.

Before the start of the series, there was lot of doubt if Nair will be able to make his debut for India. But he did only in the third match. He not picked in the playing XI for the first two Tests in Rajkot and Visakhapatnam respectively.

Karun Nair became the 287th player from India to make his Test debut and it only after his Karnataka teammate and India opener KL Rahul was injured in Mohali. On Sunday, both were batting for India in Chennai. While KL Rahul was dismissed one run short of a deserved double hundred, Nair also made sure he reaches the three-figure mark.

