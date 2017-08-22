Karun Nair anchors India A to six-wicket win over South Africa A

Karun Nair scored 90 against South Africa A. (Source: PTI) Karun Nair scored 90 against South Africa A. (Source: PTI)

India A skipper Karun Nair led his side to a six-wicket win over South Africa A to level the two-matches series 1-1. Nair scored 90 runs as India A chased down a target of 224 runs at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on the last day of the second unofficial four-day match.

Chasing the target, India lost Sudip Chatterjee for 18 after he was bowled by Dane Piedt. Shreyas Iyer too went back without making a substantial contribution as he was out caught and bowled by Shaun von Berg for 15.

After being reduced to 55/2, opener Ravikumar Samarth and skipper Nair stitched a partnership of 74 runs for the third wicket. Samarth continued his good form to score another half-century in the match. The right-hander was eventually undone by Piedt for 55.

Nair on the other side continued with his batting display and scored 93 runs for the fourth wicket with Ankit Bawne.

He was eventually out for 90 by Andile Phehlukwayo while Bawne remained unbeaten for 32. Hanuman Vihari, who replaced the captain in the middle, scored the winning runs after hitting a boundary off the only delivery he faced.

For South Africa it was Piedt who picked up two wickets while von Berg and Phehlukwayo scalped a wicket apiece. Earlier, in the second innings, India A rode on three-fors from Ankit Rajpoot and Shahbaz Nadeem to bundle out South Africa A for 177. Krishnappa Gowtham also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

India A scored 276 runs in first innings in reply to South Africa A’s 322. Stephen Cook scored 98 while Aiden Markram notched up 74 in first innings.

