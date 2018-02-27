Karnataka’s Sreenath Aravind retires from first-class cricket

In his 10 year career, he played 56 first-class games taking 186 wickets including two five-for. (Source: Express Photo Kevin D’Souza) In his 10 year career, he played 56 first-class games taking 186 wickets including two five-for. (Source: Express Photo Kevin D’Souza)

Karnataka left-arm seamer Sreenath Aravind, who had played a Twenty20 International against South Africa in 2015, today announced his retirement from first-class cricket after his state team won the National One Day Championship, here.

“I have decided to retire from all forms of domestic cricket. I wanted to end on a winning note and it can’t be better than winning the Vijay Hazare final,” the 33-year-old Aravind told reporters after Karnataka’s 41-run win against Saurashtra in the final.

In his 10 year career, he played 56 first-class games taking 186 wickets including two five-for. Often on slow tracks, he would bowl his slow left-arm spinners. He also had 103 T20 wickets from 84 games.

The high point definitely was playing a T20 International against South Africa, where he ended with figures of 1 for 44. He also played a few seasons of IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aravind said that with emergence of Prasidh Krishna and T Pradeep as potent fast bowlers, he felt it was better to leave the competitive arena on a high.

“I didn’t want to block the progress of any talented player. I thought that this is the right time. I informed my teammates yesterday night about my decision. I want to thank the KSCA for giving me an opportunity to serve Karnataka cricket, my parents and the Almighty,” Aravind said.

Asked whether not being in India contention or IPL led him to such a decision, Aravind said: “No, I don’t think so. It’s a very personal decision.”

Aravind has been a part of a highly successful Karnataka team, which has been a dominant force in the domestic circuit for some time now. Along with R Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun, he formed one of the most lethal seam bowling combinations in Ranji Trophy.

During this phase Karnataka won all the domestic tournaments including Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Championship.

“We all had requested him to carry on but he didn’t want to come in the way of youngsters. We respect his decision and wanted to win the trophy all the more for him,” skipper Karun Nair said.

Aravind expressed his desire to be associated with cricket if KSCA gives him an opportunity.

“Right now, I will take a two-month break. But may be I will play one more season of Karnataka Premier League. I will be happy to contribute if KSCA wants me in any capacity.”

