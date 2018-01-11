Karnataka vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Umpiring error headlines thrilling run-feast

Mehdi Hassan’s left foot was clearly touching the boundary. Mehdi Hassan’s left foot was clearly touching the boundary.

Controversy marred a thrilling T20 encounter in Vishakapatnam between Karnataka and Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday. This was after Karun Nair flicked a delivery off Mohammad Siraj over the mid-wicket and picked up a couple of runs. Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hassan was the fielder who ran towards the ball and picked it up before it could cross the ropes. However, replays clearly showed that his left- foot was touching the boundary rope. Umpire Ulhas Gandhe also did not bother to go upstairs for a video replay as Karnataka ended their first innings at 203/5.

When Karnataka came out to bowl, a visibly incensed Vinay Kumar had a long talk with the umpire and two runs were added to the total (205) as the target was revised to 206. Ironically Hyderabad lost the match by the same two runs.

This led opposition skipper Ambati Rayudu taking the matter (the extra two runs added to Karnataka’s score) to the middle of the pitch even after the match was over. Rayudu along with his entire team did not leave the field and remained on the ground in a bid to start a Super Over. The drama went on for quite a while and did not allow the next match (scheduled at 1 PM) between Andhra and Kerala to begin on time. Eventually, the match had to be reduced to a 13-overs encounter.

What a thriller of a contest we had today! Credit to the boys for keeping their nerves till the end. @StuartBinny84 Brilliant final over🙌 @RanjiKarnataka @BCCIdomestic #GameOn — Karun Nair (@karun126) 11 January 2018

Hyderabad skipper Ambati Rayudu spoke at length on the matter and said, “There was some confusion in the middle at the start of our innings. What I went and told the umpire was ‘sir you cannot change the score, we are batting for 204 as our target’. That is exactly what I told him and he said ‘we’ll see it at the end, let the match start.”

“At the end, we went and asked to start the Super Over. That is exactly our point of contention. We never even thought of stopping the second match, that has got nothing to do with us. We were insisting that our match was not complete, we still have to play the Super Over. That is exactly why we went to the middle, we were actually going to warm up then,” cricbuzz quoted Rayudu saying.

“I’m sure of the rules. If he had changed immediately then it would have been perfect. Even if somebody gets out and you come inside and see that it’s not out, you don’t call the person back. Even in case of a no-ball not correctly called, you cannot call somebody back or add the scores. I don’t know what has happened but we were playing for 204. That is exactly what I wanted to tell and we were waiting for the Super Over which never happened,” he concluded by saying.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair was the top scorer of the match with 77 runs while Krishnappa Gowtham complemented him ably with a quickfire 57. Hyderabad’s Ravi Karin had a decent outing with the ball as he returned with figures of 2/33. In reply, led by Akshath Reddy’s 70, Hyderabad made a valiant effort to chase down the total but ultimately fell short by 2 runs. For Karnataka, veteran Stuart Binny was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-29.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd