Karnataka, the Ranji season’s runaway hit

It took Karnataka precisely three games to all but book a knock-out spot this Ranji season. Giving them a flying start was their supremely talented and in-form posse of willow men, who have out-batted their rivals. At the end of Karnataka’s third league game against Maharashtra in Pune last month, they had collected 20 points with two outright wins. That adage — bowlers win you matches — did not always hold true. The bowlers did play a key role but most of Karnataka’s wins this season have been set up by the stroke-play and flair of Karnataka’s top-order consists of India fringe players Manish Pandey, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal. Figure this; Every top order batsman in this team has scored atleast one century, Karnataka have had three 600 plus totals and one above 400.

Suffice to note that the mountain of runs have put opposition teams under enormous strife. “Across teams, it’s the bowlers who were the highlight this Ranji season. But in Karnataka’s case, it’s their batting that have taken them to the knock-outs,” assessed Railways coach Pallav Vora, ahead of his team’s sixth and final league encounter against Karnataka at Delhi’s Karnail Singh Stadium.

Nothing underscored Karnataka’s dominance more than the rich vein of form displayed by their two young opening batsmen — Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth — who have given Karnataka rollicking starts upfront. Their stand in the season opener against Assam yielded 92 runs. But in the consequent two games against Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, they have put together 259 and 262 runs respectively. Even in the drawn game against Delhi at Alur, the duo stitched together a 121-run partnership after the early dismissal of KL Rahul. The reason they have been able to work so well in tandem is because of their uniquely contrasting batting styles. Mayank is the aggressor, while Samarth is the more dogged in his approach, backed by a rock-solid technique. They have graduated from the same school (Bishop’s Cotton) in Bangalore, where Agarwal was two years senior to Samarth.

From Bishop’s Cotton, the two played together at junior levels, then graduating to Karnataka’s Ranji team. After five games, Agarwal is the highest run-scorer with 757 runs this season, which included a masterful triple century. Samarth, too, has been thriving under the shadow of his more belligerent partner. His 547 runs with three tons puts him in the sixth spot in the list of the top run-getters this season. “We know each other’s game and both of us bat normally, without being under pressure to change our approaches,” he said.

Despite the string of consistent scores over the past two seasons, Samarth reckoned he is in a better frame of mind compared to last year. “I have been converting my starts this season. Last year, I got a double century against Jharkhand in the first game, and and then got four half centuries.” The 23-year-old attributed this poor conversion rate to the lapses in concentration levels he had experienced after walking into a bat from a break. “In the past, I would get out after those breaks — be it lunch, tea or drinks intervals. I think that I have managed to get past that phase now. I am currently in a good frame of mind and just want to continue in a similar vein,” he added. Perhaps, the biggest attestation came from his captain. “Our team has some big names, but Sam (Samarth) has been our go-to guy this season, giving us good starts consistently over the past two seasons. I’m confident he has the maturity to take his game to the next level,” Vinay Kumar offered. The openers’ prolific run has laid the platform for the middle-order to express themselves. Manish Pandey, who has featured in three innings across two games this season, has scored 346 runs, including a whirlwind double hundred in the last fixture against Uttar Pradesh. Even Karun Nair, Karnataka’s dependable No.4 has prospered because of the openers, scoring two centuries from four games.

The abundance of talent in Karnataka’s batting line-up has left a host of youngsters on the bench this season. Karnataka’s manager Siddharam summed it up aptly. “We hope both Manish Pandey and Karun Nair get selected to play in the national team. That will atleast open the doors to some of the youngsters who have been waiting on the fringes. Even if all these 15 guys get selected to play for India, we still have the bench strength to field another team who can compete at this level.”

The Scenarios

Group A is settled. But in three other groups, things are tantalisingly poised.

Group B Gujarat have 27 points from five matches, Kerala have 24 points from five matches, while Saurashtra have 23 points from as many matches. If Kerala win against Haryana at Lahli, they are through. If they get three points, they can reach quarterfinals provided Saurashtra don’t win against Rajasthan at Jaipur. Even one point can take Kerala to the knock-outs if Saurashtra lose or concede the first innings lead. If both Kerala and Saurashtra win outright and Gujarat lose against Jharkhand or get one point, then the defending champions will exit.

Group C Mumbai are on 14 points from five matches and if they don’t win outright and Madhya Pradesh – 15 points – take three points against Odisha, then the former champions will be out. If both Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh win, then Andhra, who are done with their league matches and have 19 points, would crash out. If both Mumbai and MP lose or concede the first innings lead in a drawn game, then Tamil Nadu – 11 points – can progress by getting an outright win against Baroda.

Group D Vidarbha are through. If Bengal take 3 points against Goa, they would be the second team to qualify. If Bengal take one point and Punjab – 15 points – bag a bonus point against Services, then they will progress.

